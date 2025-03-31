Bengaluru, Mar 31 (PTI) Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday announced that it recorded a revenue of Rs 30,400 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 30,381 crore in the previous year.

This achievement comes despite a shortfall in the deliveries of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). The LCA deliveries were delayed due to the non-availability of engines, HAL's Chairman and Managing Director, D K Sunil, said.

"The ALH delivery schedule was also impacted by the accident in January 2025 and the subsequent grounding of the fleet. However, accelerated deliveries of other products and services helped us maintain our top line," Sunil stated in a release issued by HAL.

The statement further noted that with a significant improvement in its order book over the past 12 months, the company focused on expanding its capacities.

Additional production lines for the LCA and Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 aircraft were established, along with an augmentation of aero-engine capacity at Koraput.

HAL's order book stood at Rs 1.84 lakh crore, up from an opening balance of Rs 94,129 crore, after accounting for the current year's liquidation.

In the financial year 2024-25, HAL secured new manufacturing contracts worth Rs 1.02 lakh crore and Repair & Overhaul (ROH) contracts worth Rs 17,500 crore.

Recently, the company signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the supply of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand, valued at Rs 62,777 crore. This marks the largest-ever procurement by the MoD from HAL.

Key highlights of 2024-25 included HAL becoming the first Defence PSU to achieve 'Maharatna' status.

It is a prestigious designation in India awarded to top-performing Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), acknowledging their financial strength and strategic significance.

The company also secured contracts for the supply of 12 additional Su-30 MKI aircraft, the Mid-Life Upgrade (MLU) of 40 Do-228 aircraft, the supply of 240 AL-31FP engines for Su-30 MKI aircraft, and an avionics upgrade for one IL-78 aircraft.

Notably, the first AL-31FP engine was delivered within a month of signing the contract.

With supply chain issues stabilising, a strong order book, and expanded production capacity, HAL is gearing up for a more robust physical and financial performance in FY 2025-26, the statement added.

