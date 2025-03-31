New Tehri, March 31: Three people, including a woman, were killed on Monday when the car in which they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district. The Alto car, going from Rishikesh to Semandidhar in the district, spun out of control and fell into a 500-metre deep gorge near Bagbata on Chamba-Koti Colony road, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar Sandeep Kumar said.

All passengers died on the spot and the car was completely wrecked, the SDM said. He said the State Disaster Response Fund personnel and a district administration team, who rushed to the spot, pulled out the bodies from the gorge. Uttarakhand Road Accident: 3 Men Killed As Scooty Falls Into 100-Metre Deep Gorge Near Kunda-Dankot in Rudraprayag District.

The deceased were identified as Vijay Prakash Jagudi (37) from Rishikesh, Sonu Kumar (37) from Haridwar and his wife Monika (34). Both Jagudi and Kumar were teachers and have been returning after the weekend to rejoin their duties.

