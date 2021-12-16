Muzaffarnagar, Dec 16 (PTI) A half-burnt body of a 108 ambulance employee was found in cremation ground in Sisauli village here, police said on Thursday.

Ankur, 26, was reported missing by his father on Wednesday, police said.

According to his father, Rajbir, Ankur was posted as an ambulance worker in Bhaghpat district and had come on a visit to Sisauli.

It was suspected by police that the assailants burnt his body after killing him to make it hard to identify.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Atul Srivastav said a case of murder was lodged against unidentified people and an investigation was on in the matter.

Ankur's father said his son was supposed to rejoin duty in Baghpat on Wednesday but went missing before it.

Ankur had married three years ago and his wife has been living at her parents' house for the last two year over some family dispute, police said.

