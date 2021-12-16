Delhi, December 16: Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly killing a woman by stabbing her at an isolated spot in Surajkund.

Police said, The man was already married, but had promised to marry the 20-year-old victim after divorcing his wife.

The accused has been identified as Asif, a resident of Faridabad. Asif went for painting work at a flat where the 20-year-old woman worked as a domestic help, police added. Maharashtra Honour Killing: 18-Year-Old Beheads Sister for Eloping With Lover in Aurangabad, Mother Helps Him; Clicks Selfies With Head

According to a report in The Times Of India, the cops said on December 11, the woman's mother reported that her daughter had not returned from work the previous day. A missing report was lodged at BC Road police station and the CCTV footage of her workplace was scanned. "It was found that the woman left her workplace at 7pm on December 10. Two days later, on December 12, her body was recovered from a jungle area in Faridabad's Surajkund," said an officer.

CCTV footage from nearby areas revealed that the victim was seen going to a cake shop on December 9 with an unknown person, who was later identified as Asif, the officer added. It was found that the man was one of the labourers working at the same house.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said Asif was detained and he confessed. "Asif said he had befriended the woman at the workplace. She wanted to marry him, but he didn't initially tell her that he was married. On December 10, both of them met near East Park Road from where he drove to Faridabad where they stayed in a hotel," the DCP said. At the hotel, Asif told the victim about his wife and the divorce plan; but this led to a heated argument, Chauhan added. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help Of Lover In Dharwad District; Accused Arrested

The next day, Asif left the hotel on the pretext of making arrangements for their wedding. The officer said "After a few hours, he returned with a kitchen knife and took the woman to an isolated place in Surajkund and stabbed her in the neck.” He also strangulated her with her dupatta as per the police.

Asif then came back to work in Delhi to avoid suspicion. He has been booked for murder.

