Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that half of a patient's illness can be cured only by the good behaviour of the doctor. He emphasized the importance of creating an environment where patients are positively influenced by their doctors.

The Chief Minister made the statements while inaugurating a blood bank and a 10-bed dialysis Unit at the auditorium of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur on Saturday. He described these facilities as "a gift to the public." Additionally, he encouraged doctors to treat patients with kindness, become positive competitors, and engage in continuous research.

Also Read | WBPSC Food SI Admit Card 2024 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets.

After inspecting the Blood Bank and Dialysis Unit, the Chief Minister said, "Negativity never leads anyone forward. Those who try to pull others down often become victims of their own actions. On the other hand, positivity always shows the path to progress."

He emphasized that a doctor with a negative mindset, can never provide better treatment to the patient. "Doctors should always remember that they are associated with the service of humanity," he remarked.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Rain Lashes National Capital, Pollution Levels Improve (Watch Video).

Sharing the experience of effective teamwork and inter-departmental coordination in controlling encephalitis and COVID, the Chief Minister said that positivity and teamwork are essential for achieving the best results in medical institutions like AIIMS.

CM Yogi urged doctors to focus on quality of medical service and research. He emphasized the significance of hands-on patient treatment experience over theoretical knowledge for examination success. To gain maximum practical experience, the doctor should not limit the number of OPDs.

The Chief Minister mentioned that it is crucial to develop a habit of noting important information related to each patient's treatment. Based on the conclusions reached after studying this, an action plan for the treatment and eradication of diseases should be carried forward in collaboration with the government.

He highlighted the need for healthy competition among doctors at AIIMS and BRD. He expressed that those who excel in competition will determine long-term success.

CM Yogi remarked that AIIMS is a brand, and its actions should reflect its reputation. The general perception among the public is that just the name of AIIMS can drive away illnesses, and this perception needs to be proven. There is significant demand for AIIMS across the country, and after the establishment of the first AIIMS in New Delhi, it took decades for another one to be built.

"During the tenure of the respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee, six AIIMS were established in the country. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the number of AIIMS in the country has now reached 22," Yogi added.

CM Yogi said that the government is ready to provide every facility to medical institutions for the treatment of the public. Five crore families in Uttar Pradesh have been provided the benefits of the world's largest health scheme Ayushman Yojana. The government has also provided free dialysis facilities in certain hospitals across all 75 districts.

During the program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informally shared his involvement in the medical field, detailing his experiences with encephalitis and COVID control. He mentioned that the first Blood Separator Unit and Dialysis Unit in Gorakhpur were established at the Guru Gorakhnath Charity Hospital, operated by the Gorakhnath Temple Trust. When the idea of setting up a Blood Separator Unit at Gorakhnath Hospital was discussed in 2007, it surprised the Drug Controller of India at that time.

He said that the struggle against encephalitis, which began around 1977-78, ultimately led to the successful development of a model for its control. Today, encephalitis is completely under control. The inter-departmental coordination model that controlled encephalitis was successfully applied to bring the global pandemic, COVID-19, under control.

"When COVID-19 first struck, there were no ICU beds in government hospitals in all 36 districts of the state. This deficiency was resolved in just one month. Uttar Pradesh replaced China's costly PPE kits of Rs 6,000 with ones priced at Rs 250. The state also produced enough sanitizer from local sources to supply it for free in 27 states. All this was the result of strong willpower. If efforts are made with willpower, results will also be visible," CM Yogi added.

The inauguration ceremony of the Blood Bank and Dialysis Unit was addressed by MP Ravi Kishan, AIIMS Gorakhpur Chairman Desh Deepak Verma, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prof. Gopal Krishna Pal. On this occasion, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, MLAs Vipin Singh, Rajesh Tripathi, Mahendrapal Singh, Pradeep Shukla, MLC Dr. Dharmendra Singh, many public representatives, AIIMS faculty, and students were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)