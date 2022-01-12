Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 12 (ANI): In an initiative of the handicraft department of Jammu and Kashmir, women of Muttal village of Udhampur district are being trained in carpet weaving at a handicraft centre with aim of helping them become financially independent.

Around 25 young girls and women have enrolled themselves at the centre and are getting trained by a professional. They are also receiving Rs 1,000 per month as a stipend from the government.

Speaking to ANI, Biju Devi, one of the trainees said, "We are being taught carpet weaving at this centre by a professional. It's very helpful for us, as earlier we used to sit idle at our homes but now we utilize our free time by coming here and learning the skill."

"Another benefit of this initiative is that we get paid for it due to which we are able to bear some of our expenses," she added.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the training, Nisha Bhardwaj, another trainee, said, "It is because of his initiatives that we are able to avail this opportunity. We are learning a new skill of weaving carpets at the centre."

Several such handicraft centres are operating across the territory, especially in far-flung areas. They are of great benefit to women who are either uneducated or have dropped out of school. They give them an opportunity to learn a new skill and earn a living from it.

"Many girls who come here have either enrolled themselves in distance learning or have dropped out. This initiative is extremely beneficial for us as we are learning a new skill as well as receiving a monthly stipend from the government. In future, we can also teach it to others," said Sonali Thappa, another trainee at the centre.

Narsingh Dayal Verma, the Assistant Director at the Department of Handloom in Udhampur, said, "At present, around 255 trainees are getting trained under us, both young girls and married women. In Udhampur, we are providing training to them in five crafts namely Phulkari, Staple embroidery, Chamba embroidery, Calico printing also known as block printing and carpet weaving."

"We are teaching them to make items of daily use so that in future they can get a loan and establish their own units. As women are said to be the real architects of society, empowering them through such initiatives will go a long way in building a better and progressive society," the assistant director further said.

Traditionally, Jammu and Kashmir's carpet industry used to contribute to the economy immensely, however, due to machine made carpets, it has witnessed a decline. Once these women get trained, they will not just become self-reliant but can also breathe life into the territory's carpet industry, which is struggling for its survival. (ANI)

