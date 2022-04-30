Kolkata, Apr 30 (PTI) The CBI has arrested local TMC leader and father of the main accused in the case of alleged gangrape and subsequent death of a girl in Bengal's Hanskhali area, as he played an "active role" in tampering with evidence and intimidating her family members, a senior agency official said on Saturday.

Describing the local leader as an "influential person who knew about his son's wrong doings", the official said that the TMC member was picked on Friday along with one of his friends, who aided him.

"The TMC leader had threatened and intimidated the family members of the victim by sending his men to their home in Hanskhali (part of Nadia district). Our investigation found that he tried using his political contacts to ensure that the girl did not receive proper treatment when taken to hospital," the CBI official said.

He destroyed evidence connected to the crime, the official told PTI.

"The accused also threatened the victim's family of dire consequences if they approached the police. He forced them to cremate the girl hastily," the agency official added.

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped during a birthday party at the house of the local leader's son on April 4.

She bled to death later that night, according to her parents who lodged a police complaint on April 9.

At least six persons, including the far-son duo, have been arrested in connection with the case.

