Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Chief Ministers of several BJP-led states took part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Wednesday and hoisted the tricolour at their residences ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the tricolour at his residence and wrote on X, "The proclamation of our unity, the resolve of our integrity, the eternal symbol of our sovereignty and pride... 'Our Tricolour' Let us join the #HarGharTiranga campaign...Jai Hind!"

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hoisted the tricolour at his residence in Chandigarh while Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel hoisted the flag in Gandhinagar.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, hoisted the flag at their residence in Delhi's Krishna Menon Marg and participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'.

Visuals from his residence showed him hoisting the several feet long tiranga with his wife on his terrace, while the residence was also draped with the colours of the Indian flag.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts.

The campaign, carried out across the country, has become a people's movement, with over 5 lakh young people registering in the fourth year of the campaign, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that this year, we are going to celebrate the fourth edition of the Tiranga campaign, for which more than 5 lakh youths have registered as volunteers. These youths will inspire people for the Tiranga campaign.

Addressing a press conference, Shekhawat said that Har Ghar Tiranga is more than a campaign; it is an emotional movement that unites 1.4 billion Indians under the timeless colours of our National Flag. It aims to instil patriotism, foster civic pride and spread awareness about the significance of the Tiranga as a living symbol of our democracy and independence. (ANI)

