Dehradun, Oct 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Tuesday further fuelled speculation about his return to the Congress, saying what will happen in future cannot be guaranteed.

Rawat on Tuesday met state BJP president Madan Kaushik on his invitation amid speculation about his possible return to the Congress. Rawat's meeting with Kaushik lasted for around two hours.

Asked about his meeting with Kaushik, Rawat said he (Kaushik) knows that if Harak Singh Rawat has to go, he will inform him of his decision instead of holding any discussions.

On being asked why did he never refute the speculation over his impending exit from the BJP, Rawat said when there is no guarantee of life, how can he guarantee something like that.

Tossing a counter-question to the media persons, he asked can anyone of them guarantee that they will continue to work at the same place.

He said he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, the party in charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Gautam and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami but fails to understand where did the speculation about his return to the Congress begin.

"As of now, there is no such possibility. We are all working to ensure the BJP's return to power (after next assembly polls)," he said.

Speculation about Harak Singh Rawat's return to the Congress began doing the rounds after former minister Yashpal Arya returned to the party along with his MLA son Sanjeev Arya.

Harak Singh Rawat was among nine Congress MLAs who had rebelled against Harish Rawat in 2016 and joined the BJP.

