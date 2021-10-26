Chennai, October 26: At least five people were killed in a massive fire in a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

District Collector PN Sridhar informed that fire tenders from Kallakuruchi and Shankarapuram have reached the spot to extinguish the fire.

A firefighting operation is underway.

