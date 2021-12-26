Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat met state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on late Saturday.

State BJP President Madan Kaushik, General Secretary Ajay Kumar, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and MLA Umesh Sharma Kau were also present in the meeting.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Slips to ‘Severe’ Category, AQI Stands at 430.

The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. Rawat and Dhami had food together after the meeting. He also denied any resentment between the Chief Minister and him.

Taking to Twitter Dhami said Rawat met him at his residence and discussed the current issues.

Also Read | Anantnag Encounter: ISJK Terrorist Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srigufwara Area.

"Met Harak Singh Rawat, my colleague in the cabinet, at dinner and discussed the important issues of the state," Dhami tweeted in Hindi.

On Saturday, BJP Uttarakhand president Madan Kaushik denied the media reports of the resignation of cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Kaushik had said, "All is well in Uttarakhand BJP. Rawat was angry over the medical college in Kotdwar. But after the approval of the cabinet, he is not upset now."

Earlier, Congress had said that Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat is in touch with Congress and is likely to join the party, said sources in the Congress party.

According to sources in Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has had several meetings with Congress MLA Pritam Singh in the recent past. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)