New Delhi [India] June 2 (ANI): The 19-year-old Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh's remarkable comeback has drawn widespread praise, highlighting the rising dominance of India's youth in global sports.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju lauded Gukesh's achievement.

Hardeep Singh Puri posted on X, "In one of the most spectacular comebacks, India's @DGukesh plots his way to his first classical win against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen at the Norway Chess 2025 tournament in Stavanger! The epic comeback shocked his opponent and has established the dominance of India's youth in whichever sports they choose. Heartiest congratulations, Gukesh. We are all proud of you!"

Kiren Rijiju also took to X, stating, "Well done @DGukesh! This first win over Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025 is the beginning of achieving another milestone. Proud of you, Gukesh! You've shown the world what quiet confidence & fierce focus can achieve!"

The fierce and epic comeback of Gukesh marked the first-ever classical win over the Norwegian grandmaster. The 19-year-old also became the second Indian player to beat Carlsen in the competition's history after Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

Carlsen had an upper hand over Gukesh for most of the match, but in the end, he couldn't control his nerves, and the teenager turned the tables and went on to win the match.

With this win, D Gukesh jumped to third spot in the Norway Chess 2025 points table with 8.5 points, just one point behind Carlsen and American Fabiano Caruana.

Earlier on May 27, the marquee clash of Round One at Norway Chess 2025 lived up to expectations as Magnus Carlsen launched a classic king hunt to defeat reigning World Champion D Gukesh in a thrilling encounter. This was their first classical match since Gukesh won the world title, and it also marked Carlsen's return to individual classical chess after nearly a year. (ANI)

