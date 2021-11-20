Hardoi (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and daughter in the Harpalpur area here on Saturday, police said.

Anup killed his wife Deepa (28) and daughter Bitto (4) and later committed suicide by hanging himself from the roof of his house, police said.

The incident came to light when Anup's father returned home later in the evening and informed police.

SP Ajay Kumar said the investigation into the incident is on and forensic teams have been called to assist in the probe.

