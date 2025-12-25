Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 25 (ANI): A case has been registered at Bahadrabad Police Station in Haridwar against former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore and actress Urmila Sanawar for allegedly circulating misleading audio and video clips on social media to tarnish the image of BJP leader Dushyant Gautam, related to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case.

According to the Haridwar Police, the FIR was lodged on a complaint from Dharmendra, an office-bearer of the Shiromani Guru Ravidas Vishva Mahapeeth and the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Akhara.

Also Read | Sansad Khel Mahotsav: 'India's Opportunities in Sports Unlimited', Says PM Narendra Modi to Young Athletes (Watch Video).

The complainant alleged that the circulated audio and video clips contained claims linked to the Ankita Bhandari murder case and were shared with the intention of damaging the reputation of Dushyant Gautam, who serves as the International President of the Shiromani Guru Ravidas Vishva Mahapeeth and National President of the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Akhara.

Station House Officer (SO) Ankur Sharma of Bahadrabad said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. He added that appropriate legal action will be taken after the facts and evidence related to the allegations are verified.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Tenant Slits Landlord's Son's Throat, Throws Him From 2nd Floor After Argument in Pithampur.

The Ankita Bhandari murder case involves the killing of a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantara Resort in Rishikesh, who was allegedly pressured to provide "special services" to VIP guests. Three accused, including the resort owner Pulkit Arya, were sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2025.

The controversy follows Sanawar's claim of being Rathore's second wife, leading to his BJP expulsion due to Uttarakhand's polygamy ban. Rathore denies this, citing a film shoot. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)