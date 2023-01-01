Dehradun, Jan 1 (PTI) Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat led a candle march here on Sunday evening, demanding justice for Ankita Bhandari, a Rishikesh resort receptionist who was sensationally killed last year allegedly by her employer.

The march began from the Gandhi Park and concluded at the Clock Tower roundabout.

The candle march was attended by a large number of women Congress leaders from the state who raised slogans such as "Ankita hum sharminda hain, tere qatil zinda hain" (Ankita we are ashamed, your killers are alive).

Bhandari was allegedly murdered by the resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices in September when she resisted their pressure to offer "extra services" to a VIP visitor.

The alleged killers are in jail and a chargesheet has already been filed by the Special Investigation Team probing the case.

