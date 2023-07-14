Srinagar, Jul 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir used to be a hotspot of terrorists, but now it is known as a hub of tourism and development activities as shutdowns are a thing of the past and every day is normal now, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Friday.

"Jammu and Kashmir used to be the hotspot of terrorists, but now it is known as a hotspot of tourism and developmental activities. The schools and colleges used to remain shut on the strikes called by the neighbouring country and the students did not get an opportunity to study. But, now those days are over," Sinha said addressing a function here.

He said Kashmir would witness shutdowns for almost half of the year, and 'hartal calendars' would be issued, but now those days are a thing of past and life was normal throughout the year.

"Everyone knows that there used to be 150 days of hartals a year. Every year, on January 1, a hartal calendar used to be issued. But, now, life is normal all 365 days. We have tried, and have been successful in keeping the businesses, schools, colleges, and universities functioning normally here," he added.

The LG said the youth, who are the future of Union Territory and the country, should get education in a good environment so that they lead the country in the future.

"But, peace and calm is important for that. Everyone should keep this in mind that without peace, development and progress is not possible in J&K," he said.

Referring to the increase in the influx of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said while 1.88 crore tourists visited the Union Territory last year, the number will cross the two-crore mark this year.

