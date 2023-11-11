Ambala, November 11 : One person died and six others were seriously injured in a tragic incident after an LPG cylinder exploded inside a house in New Shakti Nagar at Ambala Cantonment on Friday night. According to the police, they had received information that a cylinder had burst in the house. There was a loud bang. The house was completely damaged in the tragic incident. All seven people living in the house used to sell scrap. Delhi LPG Cylinder Blast: Five Injured After Gas Cylinder Explodes Inside House in Dwarka

SHO Jagdish Mahesh Nagar said, "The accident took place in New Shakti Nagar of Ambala. A house was shattered after a loud explosion. At the time of this accident, 7 people were present in the house. They were residents of Khatauli, Uttar Pradesh and used to buy scrap in Ambala. One person died on the spot and six were sent to the hospital. Two were referred to PGI while 4 people are undergoing treatment in the cantonment hospital." Maharashtra Cylinder Blast: Balloon Seller Killed, 11 Children Injured After Helium Cylinder Explodes in Latur

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Satendra Siwach said that as per the information received, seven people were living in a two-room house and were making tea on a small cylinder when the cylinder exploded causing the accident in which one person died. Police is currently investigating the matter.

