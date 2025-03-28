India News | Haryana Adopts Its State Song on Concluding Day of Budget Session

Mar 28, 2025
Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) Haryana adopted its state song on Friday, with the proposal being unanimously passed through a voice vote on the concluding day of the budget session of the State Assembly.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed gratitude to all those involved in the creation of the song, calling it an inspiration for the state's 2.80 crore people.

He said the song reflects Haryana's progress, development, and values while instilling sensitivity, hard work, and loyalty to the land.

Saini suggested that guidelines be established for the state song, similar to those for the national anthem.

The proposal was first introduced by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Assembly last year. The song was played in the House, and members' suggestions were incorporated into the final version, which has now been officially adopted, Saini said.

He noted that while Haryana became a separate state in 1966, it had no official state song until now.

He said the song symbolizes Haryana's rich history, culture, and contributions, and extended special thanks to its composers, singers, and other contributors.

Haryana, he said, has been central to India's history since the pre-Vedic era and remains a leading state, with its farmers feeding the nation and its soldiers protecting the borders.

    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel