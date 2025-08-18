Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], August 18 (ANI): Due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River, all eighteen gates of Hathinikund Barrage were opened. It was for the first time during this season that the Barrage gates were opened.

Several rivers in India are recording rising water levels, including the Ganga.

Also Read | Fake Website 'brs.inc' Scams People by Charging Nominee Fees for National Awards Like Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan, Govt Issues Fact Check Alert.

Vijay Garg, Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department, informed that 1.78 lakh cusec of water has come into the river due to heavy rainfall, resulting in a rise in the water level.

"1.78 lakh cusec of water has come into the river after the recent rainfall. This is the highest water level of this season", Garg said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Krishna Janmashtami Festivities Turn Into Tragedy As Procession Contacts Electric Wire in Gokulnagar; 5 Electrocuted to Death, Horrifying Videos Surface.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Tehsil-level Nowcast for Haryana and Punjab, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and varying intensities of rainfall in several regions until noon on Sunday.

In Haryana, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in parts of Karnal, Indri, Thanesar, Nilokheri, Radaur, Barara, Jagadhri, and Chhachhrauli. Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm activity is likely over Gharaunda, Asandh, Kaithal, Narayangarh, Panchkula, Pehowa, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh, Kalka, and nearby areas.

Light showers are also predicted for Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Sonipat, Panipat, Jind, Kaithal, and adjoining regions.

In Punjab, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in Patiala, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Mohali, Bassi Pathana, Chandigarh, Kharar, Rup Nagar, Balachaur, and Anandpur Sahib.

Meanwhile, light rain is likely in Sangrur, Malerkotla, Nabha, Khanna, Ludhiana East, Samrala, Nawanshahr, Garhshankar, Nangal, Amritsar, Batala, Ajnala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Dhar Kalan.

The weather department has clarified that no severe warnings have been issued. However, residents have been advised to remain alert to sudden changes in weather conditions, particularly thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph in some pockets.

Authorities have urged the public to stay cautious while travelling and avoid taking shelter under trees during lightning activity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)