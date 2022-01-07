Chandigarh [India], January 7 (ANI): A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders led by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP state president OP Dhankar met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday to submit a memorandum on security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab.

"We (a delegation of BJP leaders including State Minister) met Governor and submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit," said Dhankar.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Election Commission Top Officials Briefed About COVID-19 Spread, Vaccination Coverage in Poll-Bound States, Says Health Ministry.

"After such a major lapse no government deserves to remain in power," Dhankar added.

The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozpur, Punjab on Wednesday due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security.

Also Read | Mangaluru College Dress Code: Uniform Made Mandatory For Students After Hijab Vs Saffron Row Intensifies.

After which, BJP has alleged Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's government has joined hands with anti-national elements to sabotage Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said on Thursday that the Congress government engineered a grave threat to the life of the PM and shattered constitutional norms to insult the office of the prime minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)