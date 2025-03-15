Chandigarh, March 15: A local BJP leader was shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat district allegedly over a land dispute, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Surendra Jawahar, president of BJP's Mundlana Mandal in Sonipat, officials said. Punjab: Shiv Sena Leader Mangat Rai Shot Dead by Unknown Persons in Moga, Minor Boy Suffers Bullet Injuries.
BJP Leader Gunned Down in Sonipat Over Land Dispute (Viewer Discretion Required)
#Sonipat भाजपा के मुंडलाना मंडल अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र जवाहरा की गोली मारकर हत्या गांव जवाहरा में पड़ोसी ने गोली मारकर हत्या की.#CCTV@BJP4Haryana @NayabSainiBJP pic.twitter.com/I9TT9eZpZO
— Anuj Tomar (journalist) (@THAKURANUJTOMAR) March 15, 2025
The unknown assailant allegedly opened fire on Jawahar on Friday night. CCTV footage showed Jawahar entering a shop to save his life even as the attacker chased him and shot him dead, police said. Further details are awaited.
