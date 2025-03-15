Chandigarh, March 15: A local BJP leader was shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat district allegedly over a land dispute, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Surendra Jawahar, president of BJP's Mundlana Mandal in Sonipat, officials said. Punjab: Shiv Sena Leader Mangat Rai Shot Dead by Unknown Persons in Moga, Minor Boy Suffers Bullet Injuries.

BJP Leader Gunned Down in Sonipat Over Land Dispute (Viewer Discretion Required)

The unknown assailant allegedly opened fire on Jawahar on Friday night. CCTV footage showed Jawahar entering a shop to save his life even as the attacker chased him and shot him dead, police said. Further details are awaited.

