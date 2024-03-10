New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Haryana Brijendra Singh has resigned from the primary membership of the party.

The MP from Hisar Assembly constituency announced his resignation citing "compelling political reasons" on Sunday on social media platform X.

"I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP, due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar," Singh said in his post.

The development came as a setback to the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, amid the buzz of Singh joining the Congress, Brijendra Singh reached the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge soon after resigning from the BJP.

The BJP, earlier this month released the first list of candidates for the upcoming General Elections.

The BJP, as anticipated, unveiled its initial roster of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, comprising more than 195 names. Notable figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 34 Union Ministers and Ministers of States feature prominently in this list. It also includes the name of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with two former Chief Ministers.

In the first list of 195 candidates, the BJP included 28 women, 47 youth, 27 Scheduled Castes, 18 Scheduled Tribes and 57 OBCs. The party announced 51 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 15 each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, 20 for West Bengal, 12 in Kerala, 11 each for Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, nine in Telangana, five for Delhi, two for Jammu and Kashmir, two for Arunachal Pradesh, one for Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Daman and Diu also.

However, the party has not released names of candidates for any of the seats in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, both part of the opposition bloc- INDIA will contest in alliance.

As per the agreement reached by both parties, AAP will contest Kurukshetra while Congress will contest the remaining nine seats in the state. (ANI)

