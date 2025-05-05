New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Haryana Cabinet, which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister, Sh Nayab Singh Saini, here today approved the proposal of Revenue and Disaster Management Department to amend the Policy for fixation of market rate of land in the State for all the departments, boards and corporations, panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies.

The Haryana Government had formulated a policy for the fixation of land market rates across all departments, boards, corporations, panchayati raj institutions, and urban local bodies, which was notified on November 25, 2021. The main objective of the policy was to avoid multiplicity of legal complications due to adoption of different yardsticks by different departments and their entities. In public interest, the policy has now been further amended to simplify the procedure, a release said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Parliamentary Panel Seeks Action Against Anti-National Social Media Platforms and Influencers.

As per the amendment to the policy, and in order to ensure parity with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (Central Act No. 30 of 2013), the word "double" in Clause 5(iii)(c) of the policy dated November 25, 2021, has been replaced with word "four times." It would make the payment equal to what Government entities pay to the landowners on acquisition of land under the Central Act.

Since the land procured by the concerned private entity through this process will be subject to the recovery of fees and charges as prescribed under the relevant statute before it can be put to the intended use, the collector rate prescribed for agricultural purposes shall be used as the benchmark for calculating the four times amount to be recovered from the beneficiary. This will apply regardless of the ultimate intended use of the land, as the process of obtaining necessary permissions under the relevant statute upon recovery of the prescribed fees and charges will be followed separately. Clause 5(iii)(c) has been amended accordingly.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: 21% Water Shortage Expected for Kharif Season in Pakistan After India Puts Indus Treaty in Abeyance.

In line with the objective of removing difficulties and simplifying procedures, Clause 5(iii)(c) of the policy dated November 25, 2021, has been amended to replace the words "Department with the approval of High-Level Land Purchase Committee" with the words "Government or Local Authority (whosoever is the landowning agency) with the approval of the Chief Minister."

Similarly, the sentence, "The concerned private entity shall make an application along with 25 per cent of the amount due as per this clause to the Head of the landowning organisation or department, indicating its consent to the policy," has been added at the end of clause 5(iii)(c) of the said policy dated November 25, 2021, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)