New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon all departments to diligently implement the resolutions established during the Third National Conference of Chief Secretaries, aiming for seamless access to welfare schemes and excellence in service delivery. CM Khattar was presiding over a meeting regarding a presentation on various themes, deliberations and decisions taken during the 3rd Chief Secretaries Conference at Chandigarh today. The Chief Minister said that all state departments should generate innovative ideas to enhance the quality of life, integrate cutting-edge technologies, and advance developmental agendas within their domains so that Haryana can also share its best practices with the Central government.

"While Haryana has surpassed the national average in various sectors, there is still room for improvement. It is imperative that we strive for continuous enhancement and surpass the set targets well before the given time," he added. The Chief Minister also suggested exploring alternatives to the existing arrangement, proposing a more comprehensive system that encompasses all aspects related to state government policies. During the meeting, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal briefed the Chief Minister about the third National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in Delhi in December 2023, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The conference prioritized easy access to welfare schemes and emphasized service delivery quality. Five main subjects including Land and Property, Electricity, Drinking Water; Health, and School Education, were discussed at the conference. Apart from this, special sessions were also held on Cyber Security: Emerging Challenges; Perspectives on AI, Stories from the Ground: Aspirational Block and District Programme; Role of States: Rationalisation of Schemes and Autonomous entities and Enhancing Capital Expenditure; AI in Governance: Challenges and Opportunities. Additional Chief Secretary, of School Education Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare G Anupama, Additional Chief Secretary of Energy, and Public Health and Engineering AK Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Anand Mohan Sharan, and Commissioner and Secretary Urban Local Bodies Vikas Gupta delivered presentations on the respective departments they represented and also provided insights into the discussions and decisions made during the national conference of Chief Secretaries. Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, School Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal, Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta, Public Health Engineering Minister Dr Banwari Lal, Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Babli, Minister of State for Labour Anoop Dhanak, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister V Umashankar, Additional Principal Secretaries to Chief Minister Dr Amit Agrawal and Ashima Brar and senior officers are also present in the meeting. (ANI)

