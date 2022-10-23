Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday celebrated Diwali with villagers of Marog village at Morni in Panchkula district, an official statement said.

He also extended warm wishes to the people of state on Diwali and expressed happiness on celebrating the festival of lights in a remote village, it added.

Villagers gave Khattar a warm reception and offered him sweets on his arrival, it said.

Addressing the villagers, the chief minister said Morni, which is a hilly area in Haryana, is being developed from the point of view of tourism.

Adventure activities have been started in Morni's Tikkartal. Apart from this, a home stay policy has been implemented in Morni due to which new employment opportunities have been created for the local residents, he added.

He said Morni is a hilly area bordering Himachal Pradesh and has immense potential for tourism.

All necessary facilities are being provided by the state government to the tourists coming here so that their footfall in this area increases, he said.

