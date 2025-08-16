Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday distributed Rs 76 crore to 2020 families under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU) in Chandigarh.

"Today's event has been organised to provide relief to the people affected by the death of a family member. There is a Mukhyamantri Dayalu Yojana. Under the Pandit Deen Dayal Yojana, financial assistance is provided to them. Under this, financial assistance of Rs 76 crore has been sent today to the accounts of 2,020 families," the Chief Minister said while addressing the press conference.

Also Read | Mumbai: Couple in Same Sex Relationship Approaches Bombay High Court Against Gift Tax Rules, Seek To Include Same-Sex Couples Under ‘Spouse’ Definition.

He added that before today, a total of Rs 1,380 had been distributed under the DAYALU scheme.

CM Saini said, "Before today, 36,351 families have been given a financial assistance of Rs 1,380 crore since the scheme began on April 1, 2023. Last month, I disbursed Rs 118 crore. Under this scheme, a family member earning Rs 1,80,000 annually, if they die or face a disability, financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh is provided to them."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

According to Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas' website, financial assistance is provided on the death or permanent disability of a member of a family above the age of 6 years and up to the age of 60 years, having an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh. The scheme provides assistance based on the age of the individual at the time of death or permanent disability.

Under this scheme, the assistance offered is Rs 1 lakh above 6 years and up to 12 years, Rs 2 lakh above 12 years and up to 18 years, Rs 3 lakh above 18 years and up to 25 years, Rs 5 lakh above 25 years and up to 45 years and financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh is given above the age of 45 and up to 60 years.

Nayab Singh Saini also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six road projects for Delhi NCR and Haryana, worth Rs 11,000 crore, on August 17.

"Prime Minister, tomorrow in Delhi, will inaugurate two big projects for Haryana. I will also be present there. He will inaugurate six road projects for Delhi NCR and Haryana, worth Rs 11,000 crore. In the last 11 years, PM Modi has changed the nation at a pace. He has brought global respect to the nation," he told reporters.

He also paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and asked Congress to learn from him.

He said, "Today is the death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a great pioneer of Indian politics who used to silence the opposition in the Lok Sabha... who laid the foundation of India's strong development after independence. We have paid tribute to him. Even after being in the Opposition for a long time, he maintained decency in politics... Today's Opposition should read Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biography. Congress should learn from him."

BJP leader Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)