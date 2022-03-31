New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

The Haryana Chief Minister also met BJP President JP Nadda today.

Also Read | Telangana Heatwave: People Advised to Stay Indoors Between 12 PM to 4 PM.

After the meeting, Manohar Lal Khattar told that he has congratulated National President JP Nadda on BJP's recent electoral victory in four states.

Khattar said that the BJP National President will inaugurate the new BJP office in Gurugram on April 14.

Also Read | Actress Assault Case: Kerala High Court Reserves Order in Case Against Malayalam Actor Dileep in Connection with 2017 Case.

Khattar informed that the state government restored the sports quota. After the restoration of this quota, players will be able to get the reservation like earlier, he added.

The Haryana Chief Minister also confirmed that he will be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' from Gurgaon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)