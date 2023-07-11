New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay some foundation stones in the state.

Khattar who met PM Modi on Tuesday in the national capital said that they had a discussion on the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"I met PM Modi today and asked him for his time so that he can do a big program in Haryana and lay some foundation stones during that time. We also discussed preparations for the Lok Sabha elections,” Khattar told reporters after meeting PM Modi.

Khattar further said that he has also apprised the PM of the situation of the state during the rain.

“It's raining heavily in Haryana, but due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, the flow of water has increased here, about which I have informed the PM. We have not suffered as much damage as in Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

In Haryana, the weather remained clear at most places on Tuesday in the region, bringing much succour to the people who were busy salvaging whatever was left from the wreckage.

The incessant downpour inundated homes and caused extensive damage to crops and vegetables in many districts.

Ambala, Patiala, and Rupnagar, the worst-hit of the lot, remained water-logged. (ANI)

