Jind (Haryana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in a tragic fire at a factory in Safidon, Jind. The Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the Haryana detailed project report, CM Nayab Singh Saini expressed deep condolences over the tragic accident at the Safidon factory. Praying for departed souls, he expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. The families of the deceased will receive Rs 5 lakh, and the injured Rs 2 lakh.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to conduct a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The administration must ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

Meanwhile, four women have died after a fire broke out at a paint factory in Haryana's Jind, according to officials. Jind Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh has said that a case has been registered against the factory owner, while the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Separately last week, a fire broke out in a scrap warehouse near the Bawdi Gate area. Upon receiving the information, five fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire, officials said.

Firefighter Sanjay Sharma said the information was received in the morning, following which the fire tenders were deployed and subsequently controlled the blaze.

"We received information about the fire incident around 10 AM. A total of 5 fire tender vehicles rushed to the spot to control the fire," he said.

Earlier, a fire broke out in a garment store in a cloth market area of Ambala on Friday, prompting fire engines to rush to the spot, an official said.

"Fire brigade has reached the spot after receiving the information of a fire breaking out in a cloth shop... The fire is under control. The owner of the shop is Vishal", Kotwali Police Station in-charge Suresh Kumar said. (ANI)

