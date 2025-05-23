Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a fierce attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the ongoing water dispute between states, accusing the Delhi and Punjab governments of politicising a critical issue during the summer crisis.

Apart from this, looking ahead to political changes, Saini expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in Punjab.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Saini on Thursday said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Haryana and Delhi governments will implement the works on the ground. Water consumption is high in summers."

Saini said, "Earlier, Kejriwal's government was in Delhi, and his party is also in Punjab. They have done politics on drinking water. Even today, the hearing on this is going on in the Supreme Court."

He further accused Kejriwal of neglecting public welfare, stating, "Neither Kejriwal ever thought about the welfare of the people nor is his Punjab government following the path shown by the gurus."

"AAP will be ousted from power in Punjab; there too, the lotus (BJP's symbol) will bloom under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The people of Punjab are also saying that drinking water should not be stopped," he added. (ANI)

