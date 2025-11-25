Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 25 (ANI): A historic and emotional moment was witnessed at the state-level ceremony in Kurukshetra on Tuesday, marking the 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, when Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini performed the sacred 'Palki Seva' by carrying Shri Guru Granth Sahib on his head up to the main stage.

Under the lead of the Panj Pyare, the sangat welcomed the moment with devotion as chants of "Jo Bole So Nihal... Sat Sri Akal!" echoed across the venue.

Also Read | Belagavi Horror: Upset at Having 4th Daughter, Woman Strangles Newborn Over Disappointment of Not Bearing a Son.

The service performed by the Chief Minister is regarded as a symbol of deep honour and dedication in Sikh tradition. In the presence of the sangat, Shri Guru Granth Sahib was respectfully brought into the main pandal and ceremonially installed after the Ardas.

The ceremony was held in an atmosphere filled with reverence, devotion and peace.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 26 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The main programme also featured kirtan, Gurbani recitation, congregational gatherings and special presentations highlighting the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'Darshan' and 'Pooja' at the Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. He was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Brahma Sarovar is one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites, said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

PM Modi's visit coincides with the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav, held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5. PM visited the Brahma Sarovar after participating in a special programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, the revered ninth Sikh Guru.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that Guru Tegh Bahadur's unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice inspire millions."On his 350th Shaheedi Diwas, we bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. His unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice inspire millions," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)