Sonipat (Haryana) [India], October 13 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on October 17 for the Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas programme.

The Prime Minister will attend the programme at Rai Education City in Sonipat on the occasion of the completion of one year of the Haryana Government's third term. During this visit, PM Modi will present the State with new gifts of development, according to an official release.

Saini inspected the programme site and gave directions to Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan regarding the main stage and other arrangements. Thereafter, he held a meeting with officials and instructed them to complete all arrangements for the programme within the stipulated time. Interacting with the media, he said that the BJP has formed the government in Haryana for the third time.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Haryana on October 17... The Prime Minister loves and cares for the people of Haryana. For the third consecutive time, our government has been formed in Haryana. Our government has worked continuously in Haryana without any discrimination. The previous government operated on the basis of regionalism and family. Many areas were left behind in development during their tenure. This BJP government of 11 years is moving forward continuously with the support of all, development of all, and efforts for all," he told reporters.

Saini said that beneficiaries of various schemes will attend this programme. Accordingly, different sectors have been created at the venue for public seating.

Saini on Saturday said that the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana' and 'Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission' will play a pivotal role in strengthening and making agriculture self-reliant, thereby transforming the lives of farmers. He said that the Pradhan Mantri Dhan -Dhanya Krishi Yojana has been launched in 100 districts across the country, including Haryana's Nuh district.

The Chief Minister, along with Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and farmers, watched and listened to the live address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from New Delhi through video conferencing. The Prime Minister launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana' and 'Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission' at an event held at the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa, New Delhi. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for more than 1,100 agricultural projects worth Rs 42,000 crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, as well as the Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Food Processing sectors. (ANI)

