India News | Haryana CM Reviews Progress of Namo Bharat Corridors to Boost Regional Mobility in NCR

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday reviewed the progress of eight Namo Bharat corridor projects in the NCR region, under which three corridors are currently under implementation in Phase I.

These include Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut (82 km), Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (105 km) and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal (136 km) routes. Haryana Environment and Forest Minister Rao Narbir Singh also attended the meeting, according to a release.

Also Read | What Is the Cashless Treatment Scheme? From Benefits to Payment Process Here's Everything You Need To Know About New Government Initiative To Provide Timely Medical Aid for Road Accident Victims.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the transformative potential of the Namo Bharat corridors (RRTS) in easing traffic congestion, boosting regional connectivity, and enhancing economic development across urban and semi-urban areas of Haryana. He instructed officials to expedite approvals for the Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Karnal projects to ensure their timely completion.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was made by MD, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Shalabh Goel on Detailed Project Reports highlighting the various features of the two Namo Bharat corridors.

Also Read | Obulapuram Mining Case: Ex-Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy Sentenced to 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment in Illegal Mining Case.

The meeting was informed that the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has achieved significant milestones, with successful operations on 55 km section and highly positive public response.

The Chief Minister suggested that the design of the Namo Bharat corridors should be future-ready, and efficient integration with Metro systems should be ensured to enhance the utility of the system.

The Chief Minister reviewed the alignment, stations and land requirements related to the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal corridors. He instructed departments to provide necessary support to the NCRTC to ensure the early start of projects.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the alignment of the proposed Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida Namo Bharat corridor and directed officials to provide necessary approval and support to NCRTC for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report.

Notably, the Namo Bharat train ensures high speed connectivity, covering 90 km distance in about 1 hour. It will reduce the travel time between Ghaziabad and Gurugram from 100 minutes by road to just 37 minutes. It will also provide fast and direct access to the Delhi airport from Haryana.

The Namo Bharat train has a maximum design speed of 180 km per hour with an inter-station distance of 5-10 km and a train frequency of every 5-10 minutes. It will have Platform Screen Doors and an Automatic Fare Collection System as well.

Chief Principal Secretary to CM, Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to CM, Arun Kumar Gupta, ACS- Town & Country Planning and Urban Estates Department, AK Singh, and other senior officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)