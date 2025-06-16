New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government is taking firm and determined steps to strengthen the irrigation and water infrastructure. Under this initiative, five major projects under the Irrigation and Water Resources Department are being implemented, each with an investment exceeding Rs 100 crore.

These projects aim to enhance water conservation and improve irrigation efficiency, he said. The Chief Minister said this while presiding over a review meeting of various pivotal projects of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department here today. Issuing strict directions, the Chief Minister said there must be no unnecessary delay in preparing engineering drawings. Delays in drawing approvals hinder project implementation, he said. CM Saini further said that strict action will be taken against officers responsible for such delays. Besides this, he also directed that special attention be paid to maintaining quality in the projects, stating that no compromise on quality would be tolerated. The Chief Minister said, "A new parallel lined channel (PLC) from Dadupur to Hamida Head and the modernisation of the WJC is being carried out with an investment of Rs 274.87 crore. The objective of this project is to reduce seepage losses from the Hathnikund Barrage during the non-monsoon period."

So far, 64.5 percent of the work has been completed, with a target to finish by March 2026, he said.

Nayab Singh Saini further stated that the reconstruction of the augmentation canal up to the WJC Branch (75.25 km) is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 383 crore, with 80 percent of the work completed and expected to finish by June 2025. Similarly, the lining and remodeling of the PD Branch (from Munak to Khubru Head) is underway at a cost of Rs. 197.80 crore, which includes concrete lining over 145.25 kilometers. He said that the structural safety project involving the construction of a diaphragm wall downstream of the Hathnikund Barrage, with an investment of Rs 145.99 crore, is progressing well.

Likewise, to supply water to the Gorakhpur Nuclear Power Plant under the Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (NPCIL), an RCC barrel and link channel are being constructed at a cost of Rs. 442.64 crore, with most of the work already completed, said Saini. The Chief Minister said that the Irrigation Department has prepared short-term strategies for Monsoon 2025 to ensure uninterrupted water supply and protect infrastructure during the season. These include temporary protective works at the Hathnikund Barrage and maximising discharge capacity in critical canals, he said.

Saini said that the Haryana Government is committed to the timely implementation of these mega projects, which are vital for the state's water security and agricultural sustainability. Continuous monitoring, inter-departmental coordination, and stakeholder engagement are being prioritised to overcome challenges and expedite execution, he said. Chief Secretary, Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Commissioner and Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, Mohammed Shayin, EIC, Satbir Kadian, and other senior officers also attended the meeting. (ANI)

