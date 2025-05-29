New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in the Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebration in Karnal on Thursday.

The Maharana Pratap Jayanti was celebrated with great fervor and widespread participation from all communities.

A state-level function was organised in Salwan village, Karnal district. Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini attended the programme as the chief guest. Paying tribute to Maharana Pratap, the Chief Minister said he was not just a warrior but a living symbol of pride, valor, and sacrifice and encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from his life and contribute to nation-building.

The Chief Minister made several key announcements including, the naming of the Primary Health Centre in Salwan village after Mohan Singh, Rs 21 lakh allocated for the construction of Maharana Pratap Dharamshala in Assandh, and a sports stadium to be built in Salwan once the Gram Panchayat will give land for the same.

He said that a feasibility study will be conducted for developing an HSVP sector in Assandh. The Chief Minister also announced to give Rs 88 crore for special repair of 54 roads spanning 186 km in Assandh Assembly constituency, Special repair for 16 additional roads covering 91.49 km, maintenance of 41 more roads, totaling 123 km in length, paving of the village drain in Salwan. Announcing infrastructure projects, the Chief Minister announced Rs. 9 crore for strengthening the Assandh bypass, Rs. 34.37 crore for special repair of the Kohand-Assandh road.

The Chief Minister also announced to give Rs 5 crore for the construction of community halls in Assandh constituency, an additional Rs 5 crore for other development works in the region. The Chief Minister emphasised that a society or nation that remembers and honors its heroes, warriors, and martyrs continues on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said the government has made it a policy to officially celebrate the birth anniversaries of saints and great personalities, unlike previous governments that only remembered figures from their own families. Paying homage to Maharana Pratap, he said that such personalities belong to the entire nation. Their lives inspire values of patriotism, unity, and brotherhood, all of which contribute significantly to state and national development.

He praised Maharana Pratap as a historical figure who never learned to bow or give up, making him a timeless role model.

Highlighting the historical Battle of Haldighati, the Chief Minister said it was not merely a war but a clash of culture versus power, pride versus imperialism, and righteousness versus oppression.

CM Saini reaffirmed its core principles: freedom, equality, justice, and secularism and said these ideals reflect the vision of warriors like Maharana Pratap, freedom fighters, and champions of democracy. The Chief Minister said that under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, and guided by the mantra 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan', India is progressing toward becoming a global superpower.

He urged citizens to teach children that national interest must always come first, and to protect the nation's values, culture, and constitution. (ANI)

