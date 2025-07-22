Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) scheduled to be held on July 26 and 27.

He said this is the first time the CET is being conducted on such a large scale by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), as he ordered the police to complete arrangements before the exam takes place.

Also Read | Air India Plane Fire: AI 315 Hong Kong Flight Auxiliary Power Unit Erupts in Flames Shortly After Landing at Delhi Airport, Passengers and Crew Members Safe (See Pics).

The exams are conducted for the Group-C posts in government departments.

He appealed to the general public "to avoid unnecessary travel on July 26 and 27, the days of the CET examination, to maintain a smooth and uninterrupted traffic system, thereby facilitating hassle-free movement for the candidates."

Also Read | Student Suicide in Bengaluru: Final-Year Architecture Student Ends Life in Nelamangala, Records Video Blaming Peers for Ragging.

Approximately 13.48 lakh candidates are eligible to appear in the CET, to be held at 834 centres set up across the state.

Police management may involve suspension of the internet in some areas, if required, an official statement said.

Saini also instructed that videography of the entire process, from the storage of question papers to their arrival at the centres.

He said stringent measures must be taken to prevent the presence of any anti-social elements around centres.

The chief minister also ordered a strict monitoring of social media portals to ensure that any attempt to spread rumours or misinformation related to the exam can be identified and prevented.

The transport department was asked to ensure there are enough public buses on the days of the exam. Special arrangements were ordered for candidates coming from places 100 kilometres or more away.

Saini also directed that guardians accompanying female candidates should be provided free travel on buses.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi said arrangements for the exam are in order, with no officer or employee allowed to be on leave on either day of the exam.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Mishra, instructed police to ensure that all coaching centres and photostat shops located near centres remain closed on both days of the exam.

Entry to the examination centres must be strictly restricted to individuals possessing valid identity cards, she said.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said no one from private schools will be allowed to enter the school premises on the day of the exam.

No officer or employee deployed on duty at centres will be permitted to carry mobile phones or any other digital devices inside the premises, the DGP said.

Public gatherings within a 500-metre radius of the centres should be barred, he directed police.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)