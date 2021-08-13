Rohtak (Haryana) [India], August 13 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's younger brother Gulshan Khattar passed away on Friday due to prolonged illness.

He was undergoing treatment for several days at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Also Read | NEET 2021 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Here's How You Can Rectify Errors in Application Form at ntaneet.nic.in.

The Chief Minister will reach Rohtak by noon today.

The funeral will take place around 3 pm at Sheela bypass cremation ground. (ANI)

Also Read | Forcible Sex With Wife Cannot Be Considered Illegal, Says Mumbai Court; Grants Pre-Arrest Bail to Accused Husband.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)