New Delhi, August 13: The NEET UG 2021 Online Application Form Correction window, which was opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 11, Wednesday, will close tomorrow, i.e. on August 14, 2021. The correction window allows the NEET aspirants to rectify any error in the NEET UG 2021 application form. The ones who have already registered for the NEET UG 2021 Examination can visit the official portal of the exam- ntaneet.nic.in and the login and make corrections in the NEET UG 2021 Application Form.

The direct link for NEET-UG 2021 candidate login page is provided here. According to an official notification by the NTA, the application form correction facility of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate 2021 will be closed at 2 pm tomorrow, August 14.

NEET 2021 Correction Window; Here's How to Rectify Errors in the Application Form

Candidates will have to visit the official website of the National Testing Agency - ntaneet.nic.in

On the website, click on the ‘Correction Registration Form’ option and then log in using your application ID and password

Now click on the option to edit the form under ‘Correction in Application Form Particulars’

See what changes you want to make in the application form, make the changes and save it

Once the changes are made, download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Students must note that they are allowed to rectify errors in their name, contact and address details, category, nationality, PwBD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, etc. They also need to upload the supporting documents again for the corrections they have made during the correction window.

