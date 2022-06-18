Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) A delegation of Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to a representative of the Haryana governor here on Saturday against the ED action against party leaders and the "Agnipath" scheme for military recruitment.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of acting against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi at the behest of the BJP-led Centre due to "political vendetta".

The ED had summoned the Gandhis to appear in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-Associated Journals Limited issue.

On the Agnipath scheme, Hooda said it is neither in the interest of the country nor in the interest of youngsters.

"Contractual recruitment is playing with the future of youngsters and the security of the country," he said in a statement here.

The Congress leader said the youngsters of Haryana would suffer the most due to the scheme because joining the armed forces and serving the country is their dream.

"We are proud of the fact that every 10th soldier of the country comes from Haryana," he said.

Hooda said before carrying out military reforms, it is extremely important to consult all the stakeholders.

"This raises concern for the security of the country because such a big change in Army recruitment has been done without any pilot project and examining its results.

"Such schemes can work well in countries with a low population like Israel, where there is no unemployment or where youngsters do not want to enlist themselves in the army. But the situation in India is completely different and this is why this plan will not work here," he said while demanding that the scheme be rolled back.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan took on the Centre, saying it talks about "one rank, one pension" but is implementing the policy of "no rank, no pension".

"In a country that has raised slogans of Jai Jawan and Jai Kisan, this government has neither spared the farmer nor the jawan. From agriculture laws and demonetisation to the Agnipath scheme -- every time the BJP has taken decisions without taking the public into confidence," he said.

Later, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was held under Hooda's chairmanship.

The results of the recently-held Rajya Sabha polls and the upcoming programmes of the party were discussed at the meeting, according to the statement.

It was decided that the Congress would stage a sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday and the next round of "Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh" would be held at Yamunanagar in August.

