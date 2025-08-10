Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], August 10 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Jhajjar, in Haryana, on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 16:10:05 hours Indian Standard Time (IST).

"EQ of M: 3.1, On: 10/08/2025 16:10:05 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," NCS said on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

