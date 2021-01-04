Chandigarh, Jan 4 (PTI) The Haryana government will distribute 8.20 lakh electronic tablets to students of state-run schools studying in class eight to 12 before the start of the next academic session, an official said here on Monday.

These tablets would be preloaded with study material and textbooks so as to enhance learning of students and help them to study online, he said.

In a meeting of the School Education Department, held to review the preparedness for the distribution of tablets and attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, it was decided that these tabs would be issued to the students on the pattern of library books and students would return those after the class 10 and 12 exams.

The tablets would have QR coded NCERT content, Edusat videos, DIKSHA online content, YouTube videos prepared by teachers, question banks and preparation material for competitive exams like NEET, JEE, NDA and others, the official said.

All the content would be preloaded on an encrypted data card so that the students can study, give mock exams and solve previous year papers to prepare for the exams.

