Hisar (Haryana) [India], February 12 (ANI): Punjab and Haryana High Court recently stayed the declaration of the result for the recruitment examination of 383 veterinary surgeons in Haryana as the examinees demanded an impartial probe and re-conduct of the examination. The aspirants have alleged that the paper had 26 wrong answers, which should be probed well.

Justice Suvir Sehgal on Thursday (February 9) issued a notice to the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) seeking its reply on the matter and scheduled the conduct of its next hearing on March 13.

An aspiring candidate said that the veterinary examination held on January 15 had a lot of irregularities and out of 100, 24 questions were taken from the Maharashtra government's examination dated 2017.

"There were multiple irregularities in the exam as the questions stood already leaked. 24 of the 100 questions were taken from the exam conducted by the Maharashtra government in 2017. We demand the government conduct an impartial probe into the matter. The exam should be held again for the future of the aspiring candidates," he said.

Meanwhile, another aspirant, alleged that the released answer key had wrong answers to at least 26 questions.

"The answer sheet had 26 incorrect answers and we had started receiving calls few days before the exam that the question paper has leaked and it can be availed in certain lakhs of amount," she alleged adding seeking an unbiased probe in the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that a petition was filed in the High Court on behalf of one Rohtak-based Shubham Vats and ten other candidates alleging irregularities in the January 15 examination of HPSC, whose application forms were submitted on December 11, 2022.

The petitioner has alleged that 24 out of 100 questions were lifted from a 2017 question paper and in the answer sheet released on January 23, 26 questions were wrong and they are releasing the result without probing the matter.

The petitioner has demanded the High court cancel the January exam and get the paper leak case investigated by the Director General of Police (DGP). (ANI)

