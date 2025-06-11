Hisar (Haryana) [India], June 11 (ANI): A court in Haryana's Hisar, on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen.

Jyoti's lawyer, Advocate Kumar Mukesh said, "Her bail plea was filed before JMFC Sunil Kumar's court and a reply from Police was sought today. After the reply from Police, I argued in the Court...This evening, the Court rejected her bail plea this evening."

Earlier on Monday, a court in Hisar extended the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra by 14 days. According to her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, the court had previously sent Malhotra to judicial custody on May 26, which concluded on June 9.

Malhotra appeared before the court of Sunil Kumar on June 9, and the next hearing has been scheduled for June 23. Malhotra will appear in court again on that date.

Kumar Mukesh said, "The last hearing took place on 26th May, during which the court of Sunil Kumar had sent Jyoti Malhotra to 14 days of judicial custody, which concluded today, 9th June. She appeared again before the same court today, and now the next hearing has been scheduled for 23rd June. Jyoti Malhotra will appear in court again on that date."

He said that the police are analysing Jyoti's bank account and the data recovered from the phone and laptop. He said that the podcast of Jyoti Malhotra with a Pakistani YouTuber that has surfaced talks about brotherhood only.

Earlier on May 29, the lawyer said that Jyoti has made videos for her YouTube channel at different places and has also gone abroad with a visa. On May 26, the court sent Jyoti to judicial custody for fourteen days.

Jyoti allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi, travelled to Pakistan twice, and shared sensitive information. During the preliminary investigation, the woman told the police that she went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 to apply for a visa and met a man named Ahsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish. (ANI)

