Chandigarh [India], August 22 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh after his oxygen level dipped on Sunday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the PGIMER and enquired about Vij's health.

The minister was admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh earlier today on the advice of a panel of doctors after his oxygen level dipped.

Vij had tested positive for coronavirus last year on December 5 after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state. (ANI)

