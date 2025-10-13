Chandigarh [India], October 13 (ANI): Congress leader K Raju on Monday said Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar took his life after he was "humiliated" in the police department. He asked the State government to take action against the police officers who were named in the 'final note' left behind by the deceased officer.

"He (Puran Kumar) was humiliated. He was pushed to take this decision. He has named those officers. Take action against them. Initiate investigation," Raju told ANI after visiting the IPS officer's family.

"Then we will be in a position to give a dignified farewell to the departed soul. For seven days, the body has been lying, and the government has not moved even one inch, which is very unfortunate," he added.

Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7. In the 'final note' he left behind, he accused eight senior cops, including Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."

The investigation into the death of the senior IPS officer Kumar hit a roadblock, as his family has yet to hand over the laptop reportedly used by the officer to type his 'suicide' note.

According to police sources, examination of the laptop, including fingerprint analysis and scrutiny of the officer's email accounts -- is crucial for establishing the authenticity of the suicide note and understanding the circumstances leading up to his death.

Investigators said that to move the probe forward, the postmortem must first be conducted officially. Only after receiving the postmortem report can it be conclusively determined whether the case is indeed a suicide or involves other factors. The report will also serve as vital evidence when the police present the case in court.

The laptop is considered essential in identifying the recipients of Kumar's emails and the context in which they were sent. Once the laptop is obtained, forensic experts will examine the fingerprints on it to verify whether Y Puran Kumar indeed authored the typed suicide note.

However, since the family has not yet submitted the device to Chandigarh Police, concerns remain that valuable digital evidence stored on it could be at risk of being lost or tampered with.

Police officials reiterated that the investigation cannot proceed without the postmortem report. Once it is received, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will correlate the forensic and technical findings to decide on the next steps.

As per legal provisions, if the deceased's family withholds consent for the postmortem, police are empowered to conduct the procedure in the presence of a magistrate to preserve crucial evidence. (ANI)

