Gurugram, Feb 5 (PTI) An assistant commandant of the ITBP, who is an accused in the case of fake construction contracts on the NSG campus amounting to Rs 125 crore, has surrendered in a court here which sent him in police custody for five days.

The economic offence wing of the Gurugram Police took him on remand.

An SIT formed to probe the fraud had earlier arrested the main accused Praveen Yadav, a deputy commandant of BSF, his sister Rituraj Yadav, a bank manager, wife Mamta Yadav and property dealer Dinesh Kumar in the case, officials said.

They said that over Rs 13 crore in cash and six luxury cars were seized.

ITBP Assistant Commandant Naveen Khatodia, the brother-in-law of the main accused, was also booked in the case. He surrendered at a local court on Friday.

After getting information of the development, police reached court and took him in their custody for questioning,

"We have taken the fifth accused Naveen Khatodia on remand. He is being questioned," said ACP (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

During the probe, it came to the fore that Praveen Yadav invested around Rs 70 crore in the stock market.

According to officials, Yadav has told the police that he lost all of the Rs 70 crore in the stock market, a claim which is being probed.

