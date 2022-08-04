Har Ghar Tiranga anthem shared by the Ministry of Culture on Twitter celebrates India's diverse culture, accomplishments and history. The video features many popular faces from Bollywood, Tollywood and the sports industry who were seen promoting the mass movement by the GOI under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Tweet has shown people from different walks and Indian states hoisting the Indian National Flag, Tiranga, to celebrate the 75 years of India's Independence. Har Ghar Tiranga: How to Participate in Campaign, New Flag Code of India And Everything You Need to Know Ahead of 75th Independence Day.

Watch Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem Video:

75 Magnificent Years of India's Independence!

Har Ghar Tiranga...Ghar Ghar Tiranga... Celebrate our Tiranga with this melodious salute to our Tricolour , the symbol of our collective Pride & Unity as our Nation completes 75 years of independence 🇮🇳#HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/ECISkROddI — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 3, 2022

