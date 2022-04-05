Chandigarh, Apr 5 (PTI) Prominent Haryana leaders on Tuesday recalled efforts made by political like Devi Lal and Bhajan Lal for the rightful share of the state in river waters.

The decades-old Sutlej Yamuna Link canal has been a contentious issue between Haryana and Punjab.

Punjab is reluctant to share water with Haryana through the SYL canal project, saying it has nothing to spare.

The prominent leaders recalled the efforts of the stalwarts during the discussion on Haryana's resolution seeking the completion of the SYL canal and the transfer of Hindi-speaking areas from Punjab while denouncing the neighbouring state for staking claim over Chandigarh.

Punjab has been demanding the reassessment of the Ravi-Beas river waters' volume while Haryana has been seeking completion of the SYL canal to get its share of 3.5 million acre feet (MAF) of water.

Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said that former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal had started the construction work of the SYL canal through the Border Roads Organisation.

He said now the Centre should also get its share of water to Haryana by getting the canal constructed in the same way.

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala claimed the BJP-led Haryana government and the previous Congress government had not made enough efforts on the SYL canal issue.

Abhay said the maximum work of the SYL canal was done during Devi Lal's time including when he was the state chief minister and added even his political opponents recognise this fact.

Abhay and Dushyant are grandson and great grandson of Devi Lal, respectively.

Senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary, who is daughter-in-law of former chief minister Bansi Lal, dubbed Punjab's resolution as mere "political posturing" to divert attention from issues.

Ever since Haryana was carved out as a separate state, Punjab has always given step motherly treatment, she said.

Choudhary said the state government should urge the Centre to get the SYL canal portion in Punjab constructed even if they have to deploy paramilitary forces for that.

She also recalled the work done during Choudhary Bansi Lal's time on the SYL and also said it was he who built a network of canals and laid the foundation of strong Haryana.

Former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal's younger son and Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi said that Bhajan Lal had always protected the state's interests when it came to inter-state issues including sharing of waters.

On the issue of state's capital, Bishnoi said Haryana should talk about Chandigarh with Punjab only when the neighbouring state is ready to share water and give the Hindi-speaking areas to Haryana and the Centre is ready to bear expenses of a separate capital for the state.

The Haryana government had summoned the one-day assembly session just days after the Punjab House passed a resolution seeking the immediate transfer of the Union Territory of Chandigarh to the Aam Aadmi Party-run state.

Meanwhile, many members who participated in the discussion, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, talked about how different commissions and courts gave decisions in favour of Haryana for its rightful share of water.

"Our priority is that Haryana should get SYL water as per the decision of the Supreme Court. In 2016, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Haryana. First of all, the decision of the Supreme Court should be implemented and other issues should also be discussed after that," he said.

He also said the Shah Commission had recommended keeping Chandigarh as the capital of Haryana.

