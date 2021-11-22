Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported 21 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 7,71,565, according to a health department bulletin.

No fresh deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 10,053, the bulletin stated.

Of the fresh cases, 12 were reported from Gurugram and seven from Panchkula.

There are 115 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana, the bulletin said.

So far, 7,61,374 patients have recovered from the disease. The state's recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent, it said.

