A New born baby found abandoned in Yamunanagar in Haryana (Photo/ANI)

Haryana [India],March 12 (ANI): A new born baby was found abandoned in the bushes in the Yamunanagar's Pratap Nagar area of Haryana on Saturday.

It was not clear who threw the infant in the bushes in the Yamunanagar till the filing of the report.

Also Read | Paharganj Holi Case: Juvenile Among Three Arrested for Harassing, Groping Japanese Woman on Holi in Delhi.

"The child is healthy," SMO Pratap Nagar told ANI.

"The child has been shifted to Jagadhri Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward.

Also Read | Maharashtra: BJP Holds Rally in Mumbai North Lok Sabha Seat, CM Eknath Shinde Takes Part.

On receiving the information, a medical team reached the spot.

The police have been informed about the case, official added. Police have not registered any case far in this case.

Earlier in May 21, 2022, a two-day-old infant was found in a trash can in the Mahim area of Mumbai.

The investigation had revealed that an unidentified person threw the infant in the trash can at Machi Bazar in Mahim's cloth market area.

In this case, Mahim police station had registered a case against an unknown person under section 318 of India Penal Code. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)